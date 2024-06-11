Garner Discusses Closing Streets for VFW

The Garner City Council was presented with a request to close specific streets on Saturday. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that it was for a good cause.

Schmidt explained that the VFW has a number of activities scheduled.

While there will be a fun celebration taking place, the money raised goes to help a local student according to Schmidt.

Schmidt explained that the scholarship namesake was a wonderful resident of Garner.

Residents in Garner should plan alternate routes on Saturday to accommodate the memorial bike ride.