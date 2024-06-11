Forest City Deals With Bill Over Power Outage

Lucas Johnson appeared before the Forest City Council concerning a bill he had received from the city which he believed had never been done before. The issue involved a power outage that originated from one of his fields.

Johnson arrived back at his house and called Heartland Power to tell them he was out of power. He thought that he had caused it, but the power line was still hanging up and he thought he might have just shocked the system.

Johnson stated that he expected to get a bill for the damage done to the line.

Johnson stated that he did not expect a bill from the city for the diesel fuel used to generate power for the residents. Mayor Ron Holland explained the reason for it.

Councilman Dan Davis echoed the sentiment of Mayor Holland.

Mayor Holland offered to vote again on the enforcement of the bill when the full council meets again next Monday. The previous vote was unanimous to issue the billing to Johnson.