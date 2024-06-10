Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/10/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Hold the canvass of votes for the Primary Election held on June 4, 2024.

7. Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider final voucher for project BRS-C099(101)—60-99

b. Consider FY25 fuel bids

c. Secondary Roads Update

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on meetings.