Worth County Supervisors Meeting 6/10/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below:
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project – STP-S-CO98(84)- – 5E-98 for project closeout through
DOT
d. Review of Paint Quote
e. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Deputy Appointment
11. Liquor License
12. Resolution 2024-35 Setting Forth Percentage of Funding for Property Tax Credits & Exemptions for Assessment
Year 2023
13. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – 9:00 A.M.
14. Resolution 2024-36 – Certification (Canvass) of Primary Election Results
15. Post-Election Audit Report/Auditor Certification acknowledgement
16. Building/Grounds
a.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows/cleaning
b.Water issues at Courthouse
17. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water