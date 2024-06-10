Worth County Supervisors Meeting 6/10/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project – STP-S-CO98(84)- – 5E-98 for project closeout through

DOT

d. Review of Paint Quote

e. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Deputy Appointment

11. Liquor License

12. Resolution 2024-35 Setting Forth Percentage of Funding for Property Tax Credits & Exemptions for Assessment

Year 2023

13. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – 9:00 A.M.

14. Resolution 2024-36 – Certification (Canvass) of Primary Election Results

15. Post-Election Audit Report/Auditor Certification acknowledgement

16. Building/Grounds

a.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows/cleaning

b.Water issues at Courthouse

17. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water