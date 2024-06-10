SPORTS NEWS JUNE 10 2024

The Forest City softball team defeated Lake Mills 5-2 Friday night in Top of Iowa Conference action, a game heard here on KIOW. Emma Anderson had a pair of hits and 4 stolen bases for the Indian offense, while Brooklyn Gerdes got the win in the circle, striking out 3, and scattering 5 hits. Dottie Byars took the loss for the Bulldogs, allowing 9 hits and striking out 4. Other Friday softball scores:

Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0

Belmond-Klemme 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

North Union 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Eagle Grove 9, North Iowa 1

North Butler 6, Rockford 1

Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 0

Algona 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Clear Lake 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

The Lake Mills baseball team stopped Forest City 5-2 Friday in TIC action. Stephen Brandenburg had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, while Kane Koch picked up the win, striking out 7 Indians over 5 innings. Other Friday baseball scores:

Bishop Garrigan 8, West Hancock 0

Nashua-Plainfield 6, West Fork 5

Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Mason City 2

Algona 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, North Union 10

Clear Lake 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4

Webster City 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

North Butler 4, Rockford 2

Osage 5, Northwood-Kensett 0

Saturday softball scores:

Saint Ansgar 4, Hudson 1

Osage 12, Riceville 2

North Union 12, MMCRU 0

West Monona 5, Central Springs 4

Saint Ansgar 5, Kee 1

Newman Catholic 13, Nevada 7

Osage 10, Hudson 1

Central Springs 10, Ridge View 0 5 innings

DM Lincoln 5, Mason City 2

West Monona 6, North Union 3

Saint Ansgar 7, Riceville 4

Newman Catholic 6, Madrid 0

Saturday baseball scores:

Algona 14, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

Davenport Assumption 11, Newman Catholic 7

Algona 8, Saydel 5