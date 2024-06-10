SPORTS NEWS JUNE 10 2024
The Forest City softball team defeated Lake Mills 5-2 Friday night in Top of Iowa Conference action, a game heard here on KIOW. Emma Anderson had a pair of hits and 4 stolen bases for the Indian offense, while Brooklyn Gerdes got the win in the circle, striking out 3, and scattering 5 hits. Dottie Byars took the loss for the Bulldogs, allowing 9 hits and striking out 4. Other Friday softball scores:
Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0
Belmond-Klemme 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
North Union 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Eagle Grove 9, North Iowa 1
North Butler 6, Rockford 1
Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 0
Algona 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Clear Lake 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
The Lake Mills baseball team stopped Forest City 5-2 Friday in TIC action. Stephen Brandenburg had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, while Kane Koch picked up the win, striking out 7 Indians over 5 innings. Other Friday baseball scores:
Bishop Garrigan 8, West Hancock 0
Nashua-Plainfield 6, West Fork 5
Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Mason City 2
Algona 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, North Union 10
Clear Lake 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Webster City 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
North Butler 4, Rockford 2
Osage 5, Northwood-Kensett 0
Saturday softball scores:
Saint Ansgar 4, Hudson 1
Osage 12, Riceville 2
North Union 12, MMCRU 0
West Monona 5, Central Springs 4
Saint Ansgar 5, Kee 1
Newman Catholic 13, Nevada 7
Osage 10, Hudson 1
Central Springs 10, Ridge View 0 5 innings
DM Lincoln 5, Mason City 2
West Monona 6, North Union 3
Saint Ansgar 7, Riceville 4
Newman Catholic 6, Madrid 0
Saturday baseball scores:
Algona 14, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Davenport Assumption 11, Newman Catholic 7
Algona 8, Saydel 5