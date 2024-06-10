Peck Sentenced on Sex Abuse Charges

Shawn Peck of Forest City pled guilty to “Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in July of 2023. Peck was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term, not to exceed 10 years.

Peck must complete Sex Offender Treatment Program, must register as a Sex Offender, and provide a bodily fluid sample for DNA profiling. Peck was ordered to pay the $250.00 sex offender civil penalty, $90.00 sexual abuse crimes surcharge, and a criminal fine of $1,370.00; criminal fine suspended.