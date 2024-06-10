Northern Research and Demonstration Farm to Hold Field Day June 20

The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm will host a summer field day on Thursday, June 20, at the south farm, located at 1040 James Ave., Kanawha.

Other partners include Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the North Central Iowa Research Association.

The field day will begin with comments from Matt Schnabel, farm superintendent, and Greg Guenther, president of the North Central Iowa Research Association.

Field tour speakers and topics

Madelynn Wuestenberg, agricultural climatology specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss using infared technology to measure temperature in the field and impact on crops.

Gentry Sorensen, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will review the 2024 growing season to date and what that means for herbicide challenges and other future management decisions.

Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss the date of planting trials for both corn and soybean and how that data can be used for future decision-making.

“Farmers, landowners, local ag businesses and students are invited to attend and have a chance to speak directly with Iowa State specialists on current issues in agriculture,” said Gentry Sorenson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This year in particular has been a tough year for planting, replanting decisions and herbicide applications, and having direct access to expert information is crucial for decision-making.”

Field day participants will also have the opportunity to learn about the capital campaign to build a new research and extension facility at the farm.

“The North Central Iowa Research Association sees the need to improve the facility to futher research and extension activities in north central Iowa,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This requires the involvement of many local partners including farmers, ag retailers and local landowners.”

Registration and refreshments will start at 8:30 a.m. and the field day will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend and the meeting is open to the public.

Those who are attending are encouraged to pre-register by June 18 by calling Matt Schnabel at 641-762-3247. Certified Crop Advisers can earn 1.0 pest management and 2.0 crop management CEUs for attending this meeting.

The association appreciates the support and sponsorship from First Citizens National Bank, Gold-Eagle Cooperative, Calcium Products and New Cooperative.