Johnson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Zachary Johnson of Forest City pled guilty to “Sexual Exploitation of a Minor,” an aggravated misdemeanor and “Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in July of 2023.

Johnson was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term, not to exceed two years for Count 1, and an indeterminate prison term, not to exceed two years for Count 2; sentences shall be served consecutively. Johnson must complete Sex Offender Treatment Program, must register as a Sex Offender, and provide a bodily fluid sample for DNA profiling. Johnson was ordered to pay the $250.00 sex offender civil penalty, $90.00 sexual abuse crimes surcharge, and a criminal fine of $1,370.00 and $855.00; criminal fines suspended.

Johnson also pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance, With Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in July of 2023.

Johnson was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term, not to exceed five years; sentence shall run concurrent with Winnebago County case number FECR019231. Johnson was ordered to provide a bodily fluid sample or DNA profiling, and to pay a criminal fine of $1,025.00; criminal fine suspended.