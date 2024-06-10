Forest City School Board to Meet Monday

The Forest City Community School Board will meet on Monday at the District Office in Forest City. The board will review a consent agenda consisting of employee contract approvals, employee resignations, open enrollment, and an early graduation request.

The board will discuss the Area Education Agency’s importance to the district and the services it provides. They will then turn their attention to reviewing board policy and set 2024 legislative priorities.

The board will consider the purchase of a 12-passenger van for district use. This will be followed by a Resolution Authorizing a transfer of General Fund monies to the Student Activities Fund for unspecified protective gear.