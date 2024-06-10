Duarte Sentenced on Prescription Drug Charges

Frank Duarte of Pomona, California, pled guilty to “Prohibited Acts – Prescription Drug Violation,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department and Department of Criminal Investigations on February 2, 2024.

Duarte was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 10 years; sentence suspended. Duarte was ordered to complete a substance use disorder evaluation, follow through treatment recommendations, and must provide a bodily fluid sample for DNA profiling. Duarte was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,370.00 (suspended), applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim pecuniary damages. Duarte will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years.