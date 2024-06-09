Wright County Board to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am to canvas the votes from the June 4th primary election. The board must certify the results in order to make them official.

The supervisors will also receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff. The board will review revenues generated by his office that will go into county funds.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will submit the final voucher for a bridge project that is now complete. He must also review bids with the board for Fiscal Year 2025 for fuel for the department. He will then update the supervisors on the current state of secondary roads in the county.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.