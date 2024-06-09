Sporleder Sentenced on Burglary Charges

James Sporleder of Omaha, Nebraska pled guilty to 5 separate counts of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” class D felonies, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in September and October of 2021. Sporleder was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, to run consecutively for a total of 25 years in prison. The prison sentence was suspended and Sporleder was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years.

Sporleder must complete a mental and substance abuse evaluation and follow through

with treatment recommendations. Sporleder must pay victim pecuniary damages.