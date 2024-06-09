Crime & PoliceNews
Heath Sentenced on Assault Charges
Dennis Heath of Buffalo Center pled guilty to “Assault with a Dangerous Weapon,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 9, 2023. Heath was sentenced to two years in prison; sentence suspended. Heath will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years and must complete a mental and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.