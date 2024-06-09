Hancock County Board to Meet Monday Afternoon

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday afternoon beginning at 1pm. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and B1031.com. The board will first hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis on the current state of secondary roads. The board will then hear from Jason Lackore on the noxious weed prevention program and its progress so far.

The supervisors will discuss the repair of the fountain along with possibly preparing and sending letter for repainting of the fountain. Those are not the only repairs under consideration by the board, however. The supervisors will call on Courthouse Maintenance Director Jake Schreur to get an update on the roof on the southwest side of the courthouse.

At 2pm, the board will hold a video conference with Alex Matheson on the installation and final checkdown of the new HVAC system installed by MODUS. Last week, the board withheld payment because the checkdown had not been done according to Supervisor Sis Greiman.

The board may take up payment on the HVAC System Upgrade after the videoconference is done.

The board will conclude the meeting with a canvassing of the primary election last week.