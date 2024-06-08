Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Celebrates Free Fishing Weekend

AREA WEATHER

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Water levels are about 4 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Crappie are up to 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing from shore is productive ; bluegill are on beds. Catch keeper-sized bluegill from shore with nightcrawlers. Largemouth Bass – Good: Pick up bass along shore with a variety of bass baits. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up walleye along the east shore, Ice House Point shore, and in the inlet bay. Try crawlers fished from shore. Lots of 10-inch fish to sort through, but keepers are being caught.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-10 feet of water. Fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Bluegill – Good: Pick up bluegill near shore with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Fish are on beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Pick up bass along shore near weed lines with traditional bass baits. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-10 feet of water near rock and woody structure Yellow Perch – Slow.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Water clarity is about 5 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are guarding nests along shore; use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass along shore near weed lines and can be picked up with a variety of traditional bass baits.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1 foot below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed. Black Bullhead – Good: Try a nightcrawler on the bottom from shore on windy shorelines. Bullheads are 10- to 11-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass close to shore near rocky structure and overhanging trees. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore near the inlet and in the marina. White Bass – Fair: White bass are close to shore. Use a nightcrawler under a bobber. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Water temperatures are in the low 70s in many area lakes. Bluegills can be seen on nests in many area lakes. River levels are still above normal, but continue to recede. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try a small jig or minnow off the causeway or drift fish the north shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water level is 2.7 inches over crest. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Water clarity is 34 inches. The fish cleaning station at the McIntosh access is open. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or spots where water is running into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat and vegetation with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try small jigs or cut bait around the Island and Dodges point. Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie– Fair: Drift fish small jigs or live bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are on beds near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 7.13 feet. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 1.6 feet above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good: Lots of fish have been observed in shallower waters; many fish are on beds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are a little ways off shore; you can still find some around docks and other structure. Yellow Perch – Good: Many fish have been observed; sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Lake level is 8 inches over crest. Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is 1.3 feet over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size fish; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Evening bite is best with leech and bobber from shore or crankbaits and slip bobbers by boat. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 1.7 feet above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Water levels are above crest and have flooded some lower level areas. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing, but are up about 2.5 feet and are muddy. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try worms or chubs fished on the bottom in calm water or the edge of current. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Find bass in slack water areas. Use a spinner or crankbait.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are slightly elevated at most locations. Stream clarity is highly variable depending on where rain fell. Use caution when wading streams with elevated flows. All streams were stocked this week. Gnats and no-see-ums are out in force. Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout take more persuasion to bite in off-color water. Sneak up on brook trout for a better chance to catch one of these beauties. Good hatches of gnats mayflies, caddis flies, and midges. Brown Trout – Good: Try fishing near or around logs or undercut banks. Spinnerbaits work well. Also try streamers on larger waterbodies. Brown trout like cloudy water. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use spinnerbaits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Water temperature is in the 70s.Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs under a bobber from shore near woody debris. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are in shallow; use a small piece of worm or waxworm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler or squashed minnow on a hook near the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the edge of vegetation.

Lake Meyer

Water is stained with about 2 feet visibility. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a minnow near structure. Bluegill – Slow: Try small hooks tipped with a waxworm or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler on a hook fished at the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a spinnerbait fished along the edge of vegetation. Reports of anglers catching quite a few small bass.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels up about 1.5 feet, but are stabilizing and muddy. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Find bass in eddies or slack water areas. Try a jig tipped with a plastic tail.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are rising with poor clarity. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels up about a foot and muddy with recent rain. Use caution when on the water.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising. Water clarity is poor. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a squished minnow or worm fished on bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits along jetties or drop-offs.

Volga River

Water levels are stabilizing, but remain about a foot high. Water clarity is poor. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Yellow River

Water levels are falling, but remain about a foot high. Water clarity is poor. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Brown Trout – Slow: Find trout below or just off riffles. A spinner or shallow running crankbait should interest a hungry mouth.

Area rivers and streams are high due to recent rainfall events. Most rivers crested and are stabilizing. Weekend temperatures in the 70s to upper 50s and breezy. For more information, contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a minnow under a slip bobber near structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber off shore; bluegills are spawning and on are beds.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a minnow under a slip bobber near structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber off shore; bluegills are spawning and on are beds.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching channel catfish with the rise and fall of river levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink baits, dead cut baits, and chubs.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a slip bobber near structure or lily pads on the west end of the lake. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber off shore; bluegills are spawning and on are beds.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching channel catfish with the rise and fall of river levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink baits, dead cut baits, and chubs.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Good: Try a live minnow under a slip bobber near structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber off shore; bluegills are spawning and on are beds.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are catching channel catfish with the rise and fall of river levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink baits, dead cut baits, and chubs.

Interior rivers are falling with the recent rainfall events, but are providing opportunities for good channel catfish angling. Lakes within the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are providing good panfish angling. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 .

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 11 feet at Lansing and is predicted to reach 13 feet next week. Water clarity is cloudy. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are staging in the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Shore Slough at Lansing has been good fishing for northern pike. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 620.7 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to reach 623.2 feet next week. Water temperature is 73 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. The boat ramp at Sny Magill is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen to near 12.2 feet in the tailwaters and is expected to reach 13.8 feet next week. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 69 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam is not recommended with increased turbulence due to the lock gates being up. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are biting on a minnow rig fished just off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weed lines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels are predicted to rise several feet next week. Water temperature is in the mid-70s. June 7,8 and 9th is Free Fishing Weekend for Iowa residents. Bring the kids to the annual Guttenberg Motel Free Youth Fishing tournament Saturday, June 8th, 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Guttenberg South Marina. Call or Text 563-321-1123 for more information.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is 14.2 feet at Dubuque Lock and Dam 11 and 16.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water levels are rising and are stained. Some ramps like at Massey Station are experiencing minor flooding issues. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish like flood waters and will move along the banks to feed; use stink baits. Flathead Catfish – Good: Anglers are starting to use trot lines where they can find non-flooded banks. White Bass – Good: White bass have been a consistent in the creel even with the dirty water. Try some flashy spinners in the tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is rising to near 14.3 feet at Bellevue. Water temperature is 72 degrees. A free kids fishing event will be held this Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. directly across from Dalton Pond near Preston. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers using egg sinker and worm rigs in the lower pool above Clinton are catching good numbers of this unique bullhead. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait in flooded water. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The kids trout pond by the DNR station is mostly overgrown with vegetation, but especially on windy days some pockets may exist and a few trout many still be caught. Walleye – Fair: A couple good walleye reports by anglers using bright colored crank baits. Use rattles to allow the fish to find the bait in stained waters. White Bass – Good: Try white jigs or small spinners in the Bellevue tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is rising to near 13.8 feet at Fulton, 15.9 feet at Camanche and 9.4 feet at LeClair. Water is stained. Water temperature is 72 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait in newly flooded waters of moderate current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter. White Bass – No Report: Some white bass were hitting on spinners in the tailwater areas. Dirty water is making it more difficult to find fish.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is rising to near 14.3 feet at Rock Island. The water is dirty. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Worm rig with egg sinker fished along shore in moderate current will catch this consistent biter.

The river is back on the rise this week after recent rains. The water is stained to dirty in most parts of the district as waters approach action flood stage. Many boat ramps and courtesy docks are beginning to experience flooding issues. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 14.31 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to fall over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow as well. Try pieces of worm under a bobber along brush piles in the backwaters. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber. Use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 13.72 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has risen slightly the past couple of days. Tailwater stage is forecast to start to fall early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The ramps at Kilpeck and Big Timber are closed due to highwater. Fishing is being reported as slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow around brush piles in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass fishing in Big Timber is being reported as slow. Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 15.11 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 15.2 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 14.47 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp and parking area will be under water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; try fishing at Huron Island. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies up shallow in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 11.32 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. The gates are out of the water at the dam. River stage is 16.12 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528.24 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.0 feet. Tama Beach and Sullivan Slough boat ramps will be inaccessible due to highwater. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

River stage is above flood stage for most of these pools. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 70 degrees. Fishing is being reported as slow. Some boat ramps are inaccessible due to highwater. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 70s. Water is clear. Bluegill – Good: Work the shallow flats and around the jetties to find some of the last males on the nests. Then work the trees and brush in about 6 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Soft plastics rigged weedless and attached to a strong line work best in this lake with abundant flooded woody habitat.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is dropping fast, but still remains about bank full at Wapello.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid 70s. Water clarity remains decent at just under 4 feet. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are still thick. Black Crappie – Fair: Found almost no crappies in shallow by the end of last week. Find crappies in 10 to 12 feet of water by vertically jigging or slow drift trolling. Bluegill – Good: Some bluegills are still on beds; concentrate your efforts along the outer edges of the curly-leaf pondweed beds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Mostly males running the edges of the weed beds and guarding nests. Most females were are t in deeper water or over the mounds recovering from the spawn. Redear Sunfish – Good: Some nice-sized redears are still on the beds. Try fishing near the bottom or bounce jigs just off the bottom to entice the bite.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 75 degrees. Water clarity is good at 38 inches. Just a hint of green color. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have returned to the deeper (10-12 feet) habitat: the rock piles down by the dam, the big brush piles along the south side, etc. Anglers are vertical jigging for them. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still on the nest in some areas of the lake, but more and more are moving to the rock piles and other habitat in 5-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find where the wind is blowing into the rocks and you should find the bass. Most, but not all spawning nests are finished. Mostly males being caught; females are still out deep for the post-spawn.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is good at a little over 6 feet. Water has a green hint to it. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappies are still in shallow; look for them in the tree falls along the shoreline. Most have headed out to deeper water for the summer. Bluegill – Good: Still some active beds in the shallow bays. Most of the bigger bluegills are just under 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are15- to 16-inches. They are concentrated around the tree falls along the shore. While the water willows are coming back, they haven’t established a weed line yet.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature was 75 degrees earlier this week. Water clarity is good at about 5 feet. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie in the trees in 14-16 feet of water. Vertical jigging and moving around is the best method to find them. Bluegill – Good: Still some active beds in the shallows; more and more anglers are starting to work deeper water by vertically jigging or drift-trolling. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Still a few males on the nest. It’s time to start working the edges of the weed beds and the mid-depth (6 to 10 feet) rock piles and brush.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River has spent most of this week getting back to about 2/3 bank full.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing 6-9 ffet down in open water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills up to 9-inches are available. Most have moved off beds to deeper water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Quite a few 2-3 pound fish have moved into shallower rock. Largemouth Bass – Good: Most fish are less than 15-inches They are cruising mid-depth rock. Redear Sunfish – Slow: Fish up to 10-inches are available. They are on deeper rock.

Hannen Lake

There is an algae bloom. Bluegill – Good. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Redear Sunfish – Fair.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is in effect. Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are in shallow pockets; others have slid out to deeper rock. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset or look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks where there are shad.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water clarity is still high. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing in rock after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try fishing towards dusk. There has been some surface activity.

Union Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing 6-9 feet down in open water. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing the shorelines to catch spawning fish.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure. The jetties can also hold fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around rip-rapped shorelines and submerged structures. Try open areas in the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or jigs and minnows along the tops of the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat. Rip-rapped areas can also be productive.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs in the standing timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around submerged structure and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics in the brush piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.12 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 68 degrees. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are using jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Use jigging spoons or crankbaits over rock piles and the old river channel.

Red Haw Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the submerged structure near the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or spinners around submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch bluegills shallow in 5 feet of water or less with crawler or leech pieces under floats. Walleye – Fair: Use crawlers or leeches jigging or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Water clarity is improving making for better fishing on the upper half of the lake.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Find a map with city pond locations and fish species present on the Fish Local page. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies near any rip-rap, docks, or wood habitat. Bluegill – Excellent: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow for spawning with small pieces of nightcrawler or redworms.

Hickory Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast plastics or live minnows under a bobber near the outer edges of treefalls throughout the lake. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow to spawn with nightcrawlers or redworms. Target the back of any cove in 3 feet of water or less.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try drifting minnows or jigs with plastics in 2 to 6 feet of water.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Carter Lake

Water clarity is 2 feet. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching good numbers of bass along the weed line. A high percentage of the population is more than 15 -inches.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Fish average 7.5 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies in the deeper tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair:.

Nodaway Lake

Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish in the upper end of the lake using blood bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: The lake has a large population of 12- to 14-inch bass.

Orient Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning; cast the shoreline and move often to find fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies slow trolling open water areas. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Fish will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9-inches with jigs along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs near fishing jetties and shallow cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 7.5-inches.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near the fish mounds to catch all sizes of bluegill. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers around rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs fished along creek channels. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics near rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of largemouth bass. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 22-inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the roadbed or creek channels.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shallow coves and rocky shores to catch all sizes of bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shorelines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 2 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in mid-70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

Ready for this summer’s passport to adventure? Download the State Park Passport for a chance to win prizes as you visit parks and forests across Iowa!

Now through Oct. 31, State Park Passport holders can earn points by checking into more than 60 state parks and forests. The more parks you visit, the more chances for prizes!

Please note: If you signed up in 2023, last year’s passport has expired. You must sign up again for the 2024 State Park Passport to participate.