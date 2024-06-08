North Iowa Outdoors: Camping Requires Sunscreen, Repellants, and a Weather Radio

With kids out of school and warm weather in the forecast, Iowa’s county and state parks are filling up with campers, which means hospital emergency rooms will also be filling up with folks who’ve had mishaps while camping. Dr. Benjamin Orozco, an emergency medical physician with the Gundersen Health System, says parents need to be especially vigilant to keep kids from playing near the campfire.

While it’s great to get outdoors and enjoy nature, too much sun can lead to a severe burn. He says it’s important to use sunscreen, especially for kids.

Ticks and mosquitoes can turn an otherwise pleasant weekend outdoors into a nightmare, and Orozco says to stick with the tried-and-true repellent brands to keep the pests away.

Wherever you may be camping or hiking, Orozco says to stay weather aware, because being oblivious to the forecast and potential temperature extremes could land you in the Emergency Room.