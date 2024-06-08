North Iowa Area Community College Welcomes Derrick Snead as New Band Director

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is proud to welcome Derrick Snead as the new Director of Bands. Snead brings a wealth of experience and a passion for music education that promises to inspire and elevate NIACC students’ musical journeys.

Snead is a dedicated educator with a mission to positively influence the lives of young people through music education. He earned his Bachelor of Music Education degree from Armstrong Atlantic State University, a Master of Arts in Collaborative Educational Leadership from Fielding Graduate University and is in the final stages of completing his research to earn his PhD in Music Education from the University of South Carolina.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Snead has a distinguished career as a music educator and conductor, spanning 15 years of teaching experience at both K-12 and college levels. His ensembles are renowned for their excellence and professionalism, reflecting his commitment to high standards and educational success.

Snead’s influence extends beyond the classroom, as he actively contributes to the music education community across the southeastern United States and now the Midwest. He continues to serve as a clinician, adjudicator, guest conductor, arranger, and performer. His professional affiliations include the South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA), the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA), the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), the Minority Band Directors National Association (MBDNA), the Iowa Music Educators Association (IMEA), the Iowa Bandmasters Association (IBA), Kappa Kappa Psi, National Honorary Band Fraternity, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity Inc.