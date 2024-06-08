Janice L. Johnson, 90, of Kanawha, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 125 West Fourth Street, in Kanawha with Pastor Jason Semans. Private graveside will be held at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

