HCHS Introduces ROSE Recognition Award

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) established the ROSE Award to honor any deserving HCHS employee who exemplifies being an outstanding role model and consistently demonstrates HCHS’s Cultural Beliefs: Be One; Personalized Care; Own It; Improve Daily; and Innovate.

ROSE is an acronym for Recognition Of Service Excellence. Any HCHS employee can be nominated for the award and will be chosen by HCHS’s ROSE committee.

“The ROSE Award will shine the light on, and celebrate, extraordinary HCHS employees for providing excellent service and compassionate care every day,” said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS CEO.

The award will be presented in January annually and the nomination deadline will be in December. However, nomination forms will be accepted throughout the year.

Patients, visitors and staff members may nominate a deserving HCHS employee by completing the nomination form found on HCHS’s website: https://www.mercyonenorthiowaaffiliates.org/hchs/quality-and-safety/the-rose-award/

The winner will be announced during a special presentation and recognized on HCHS’s social media page(s). The winner will be given an award along with a ROSE pin and a bouquet of roses. All other nominees will receive a certificate of recognition.