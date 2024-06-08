Forest City Blood Drive Scheduled

As the temperatures rise and the days stretch longer, so does the need for lifesaving blood donations. In the heart of America, local LifeServe communities know there’s nothing truer to Midwestern character than being a blood donor.

At LifeServe Blood Center, every donation impacts local patients. Summer brings a higher demand for blood due to increased accidents and emergencies. This June, we invite Midwesterners to donate and support their community. Your donation embodies the compassion, resilience, and support that define the heart of America.

 Forest City Community Blood Drive, 6/13/2024 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm at

18508 HWY 9, Forest City.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call

800.287.4903.