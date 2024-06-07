Hancock County Mulls Payments for Incomplete HVAC System Work

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are looking into reason why the HVAC system upgrades have not been completed. Mechanical Air Systems has still got a checkoff program to complete. Meanwhile, the supervisors were faced with a decision to either pay or hold off payments for the work.

The work itself began in early 2023. New ductwork was placed into the law enforcement center and the courthouse also got readied for the new system. Supervisor Sis Greiman explained that the courthouse maintenance wants the payment held.

She went on to say that the installers need to finish what they started.

The board is asking the contractor and Mechanical Air Systems to appear before the board to explain why the final installation steps have not been done.