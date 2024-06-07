Democrats Block Ernst’s Effort to Promote Safe, Effective Birth Control

In the face of Democrats’ fearmongering that Republicans will “take away” access to contraception, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today on the Senate floor called on her colleagues to pass her legislation that promotes access to safe and effective contraception for women while bringing much-needed transparency and accountability to ensure the government uses tax dollars to support families.

After Democrats obstructed her effort, Ernst pushed back against their political stunts and promised to continue supporting policies, like her bill, that equip women to raise children to live the American Dream.

Ernst’s work has been gaining momentum, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) spoke in support of her effort.