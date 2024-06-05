Majella R. Flugum, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – one day shy of her 92nd birthday. She passed away at the Lake Mills Care Center surrounded by family.

Funeral services for Majella will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, IA, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Winnebago Church Cemetery.

If you are unable to attend the service will be livestreamed at the “One In Christ” YouTube or Facebook page.