Area Primary Election Results

The area has spoken as to who they want to represent them in the primary election on Tuesday night. The United States Representative District 4 went to the incumbent Randy Feenstra by a difference of 9,115 votes over challenger Kevin Virgil on the Republican side. Kevin Melton won the Democratic nod.

In Winnebago County, State Representative Henry Stone won back his nomination unopposed. The same was the case for Susan Smith who won the nomination for Winnebago County Supervisor as did Karla Weiss for County Auditor. Sheriff Steve Hepperly won his nomination for his office.

In Hancock County, State Senator Dennis Guth won the Republican nomination for his current seat. Cynthia Oppendal Paschen won the Democratic nod. The State Representative in District 56 saw the Democratic nod go to Kyle Kruse while the Republican side went to Mark Thompson. For Hancock County Supervisor Bud Jermeland won handily over Josh Crawford. Michelle Eisenman won her nomination for Hancock County Auditor. Sheriff Robert Gerdes Jr. won his nomination for his seat.

In Cerro Gordo County, Christian Hermanson won his Republican nomination for State Representative in the 59th District. He will face Jeremy True who won the Democratic nod. For County Board of Supervisors positions, Republican Chris Watts will face Democrat Timothy LaPointe for the District 1 seat. The District 3 seat will be between Republican Carl Gnapp will face Democrat Lori Meacham-Ginapp. The County Auditor and Democrat Adam Wedmore won his seat unopposed. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriffs race will be between David Hepperly and Democrat Brian Koob.

In Kossuth County, County Board of Supervisors seats saw District 2 go to Howard Haas on the Republican side and six write in votes on the Democratic side. District 5 went to Bruce Meinders on the Democratic side and Amber Garman on the Republican end. Sheriff Roger Fisher earned the Republican nomination for sheriff with no Democratic challenger. Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden won the Republican nod for auditor and there is no Democratic challenger.

In Worth County, Republican incumbent Mark Smeby narrowly won over Richard Scholbrock for District 2 County Supervisor. There is no Democratic challenger. Republican Jacki Backhaus won her nomination for County Auditor. There is no Democratic challenger. For County Sheriff, Republican Jesse Luther defeated Chad Wurtzel by over 700 votes to earn the nomination. There is as yet no Democratic challenger.

In Wright County, the County Board of Supervisors District 1 saw a tight race with Rick Rasmussen narrowly defeating Greg Schipull 581-569 votes. There is no Democratic challenger for the seat. Incumbent Supervisor in District 2 Karl Helgevold lost to Ashley Bosch 588-560, a difference of 28 votes in the Republican race for the seat. There is no Democratic challenger. Meanwhile incumbent Dean Kluss won his nomination for his District 3. In District 4, Lynn Loux won the Republican nomination, and Betty Ellis won her nomination for District 5 Supervisor. Amanda Meyer won the Republican nomination for County Auditor. She, along with Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer who won his nomination for Sheriff, will not have a Democratic challenger for their seats.