23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 26

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at GHV. Lucas Kral has a fantastic week helping the GHV baseball team go 3-1 last week.

In a 15-0 win over BK, Kral went 3-4 with three singles and three runs scored. He was 3-3 stealing bases.

In a loss to Bishop Garrigan, he had another hit, another run scored, and was 1-1 stealing bases.

In a 12-5 win over Rockford, he was 3-5 with two singles, a double, and two RBI. He had three more runs scored. He was 2-2 stealing bases.

To close the week, he pitched in a 10-win over Lake Mills, going all six innings of three-hit, no-run baseball. He walked just one and struck out 2 for the win. He also scored another run.

For the week, he went 7-15 from the plate with two RBI, 6-6 stealing bases with eight runs scored, and that excellent pitching performance.