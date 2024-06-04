Wright County Discusses Carbon Pipeline Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors were asked by residents attending their Monday morning meeting to review the dangers of the proposed carbon pipelines that may run through the county.

One resident explained that the proposed pipeline may only capture one form of CO2.

He claims that new actions by both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and now the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have changed the sequestration process.

Another resident of Wright County asked the board if they had intentions of protecting the residents through resolutions and ordinances.

Supervisor Rick Rassmussen explained that the Plans and Zoning Committee is looking to see how other counties are handling their ordinance creation and implementation.

Rasmussen and the supervisors addressed the concerns of residents during an open forum segment of their weekly Monday meeting.