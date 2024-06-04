Winnebago County Fountain Refurbishing Fund Raising Begins

The fountain that adorns the east entrance of the Winnebago County Courthouse may soon get a makeover. According to officials with the county, the base needs to be replaced because of age.

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss explained that the project would need public and private help.

The statue of the Union soldier which rests above the pedestal will not require any work. The pedestal, however, is in need of repair as soon as possible according to Weiss.

The pedestal will need to be recast and the work will be done in Ohio. First the company will need to retrieve the pedestal and then transport it to the Ohio workshop. It is not clear how long the recasting will take, but the fountain will probably not be in operation this year.

Weiss stated that if people wanted to donate to the fundraising drive to save the fountain, they could donate to the Winnebago County Monument Fund c/o the Winnebago County Auditor at 126 South Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436.