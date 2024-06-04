Hancock Board Mulls Gathering Recycling Quotes

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are considering putting out for bids a rural recycling program. Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman wanted to get at least three bids before the board.

The current recycling project involves four dump sites set up throughout the county where residents can bring their recycling to drop off. The supervisors need to get quotes to continue the project or find a less expensive bidder. Eisenman explained to the supervisors that the county can approach the quote gathering from a number of different ways.

Vendors with questions about the quote gathering process can contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.