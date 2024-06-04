Grace E. Hartzell, 103, of Garner, died Monday, June 3, 2024, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Garner United Methodist Church with Rev. Kristin Peters officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner United Methodist Church, West Hancock Scholarship Fund or KCMR Radio.

Grace Evelyn Hartzell, the daughter of Benjamin and Hattie (Clark) Hartzell, was born on January 14, 1921, in Algona. She graduated from Britt High School in 1938 and continued her education at Britt Junior College. Grace thoroughly enjoyed 35 years of government service including office manager of Britt Hemp Plant during World War II, clerk of Hancock County Selective Service office for 8 years during the Korean conflict, and 25 years for the Department of Agriculture at the Hancock County ASCS office in Garner. Following retirement, she was a part-time secretary at the Garner United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and watching sports of all kinds, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings.

She was a member of the Garner United Methodist Church, UMW, Rebekah Circle, Chapter FN- Garner of the PEO Sisterhood, Iowa Tau Master of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Wa-Tan-Ye, and an honorary member of National Association of ASCS County Office Employees.

Grace is survived by her sister-in-law, Clarissa Hartzell Kasa (Byron) of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie in 1967; her father, Benjamin in 1972; sister, Charlotte Jass; brothers, Robert, Ted, Kenneth “Bing”, and Dale; twin brother and sister in infancy; brother-in-law, Arthur Jass; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Molendorp and Neva Hartzell.

