Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 6/3/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Peggy Schluttenhofer, Wright County Treasurer, to present/request abatement of the US

Fish and Wildlife drainage assessments.

7. Review and take action on Resolution 2024-19 a resolution objecting to the Iowa Utilities

Board’s authority to enact eminent domain authority within Wright County for privately

owned and operated carbon dioxide pipelines.

8. Jeremy Abbas, Assistant to the Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on meetings.