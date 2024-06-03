NewsPolitics & Government
Worth County Precinct Locations
Worth County Precincts
1 • Deer Creek, Barton, Union, and part of Grove
Grafton Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
202 6th Avenue
Grafton, IA 50440
Includes: City of Grafton
2 • Lincoln
Manly City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
106 South Broadway Street
Manly, IA 50456
Includes: City of Manly
3 • Silver Lake, Bristol, and part of Hartland
Joice Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
106 Main Street
Joice, IA 50446
Includes: City of Joice
4 • Brookfield and Kensett
Kensett Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
Includes: City of Kensett
5 • Danville
Hanlontown Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
214 Main Street
Hanlontown, IA 50444
Includes: City of Hanlontown
6 • Fertile
Fertile City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
3494 Eagle Avenue
Fertile, IA 50434
Includes: City of Fertile
7 • Part of both Hartland and Grove
The Timbers View Map and Driving Directions
500 Central Avenue
Northwood, IA 50459
Includes: City of Northwood
