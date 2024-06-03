Winnebago County Polling Locations and Candidates

Winnebago County polls open at 7am on Tuesday, Polling locations are as follows:

Buffalo Grant Lincoln & Buffalo Center and Rake – Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center, IA

Center & Lake Mills – Helgeson Civic Center, Lake Mills, IA

FC3 Forest – Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City

Forest City Ward 1 – NSB Bank, Forest City

Forest City Ward 2 – Calvary Baptist Church, Forest City

Forest City Ward 4 – Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City

King Linden & Thompson – Thompson Public Library, Thompson

Mt Valley – NSB Bank, Forest City

Newton Forest & Leland – Leland Community Center

Eden Logan Norway & Scarville – Scarville Community Center

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 pm May 20, 2024 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by June 10, 2024 at 12:00 pm. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification.

For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 641-585-3412.

[iac721-21.50(10)] All polling places for this election are handicapped accessible, however, any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at the

telephone number or E-mail address listed below.

Telephone: 641-585-3412 E-mail address: [email protected]

I, Karla Weiss, hereby certify that the following offices and candidates will appear on the ballots in the specific jurisdictions on which the voters will cast their votes at the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024:

U.S. Representative – District 4

Democratic – Ryan Melton

Republican – Randy Feenstra

Republican – Kevin Virgil

Libertarian – No Candidate

State Representative – District 9

Democratic – Christian He-Man Schlaerth

Republican – Henry Stone

Libertarian – No Candidate

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors – District 2

Democratic – No Candidate

Republican – Susan Smith

Libertarian – No Candidate

Winnebago County Auditor

Democratic – No Candidate

Republican – Karla Weiss

Libertarian – No Candidate

Winnebago County Sheriff

Democratic – Steven V Hepperly

Republican – No Candidate

Libertarian – No Candidate

Certified by: Karla Weiss, Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections