NewsPolitics & Government
Hancock County Polling Locations
Precinct 1
Faith Lutheran Church (Miller) View Map and Driving Directions
1985 290th St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Ellington and Madison
Includes: City of Forest City in Hancock County
Precinct 2
Crystal Lake Town Hall View Map and Driving Directions
225 S State Ave.
Crystal Lake, IA 50432
Township: Crystal
Includes: City of Crystal Lake
Precinct 3
Woden Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
208 Main
Woden, IA 50484
Township: Bingham
Includes: City of Woden
Precinct 4
Britt Municipal Building View Map and Driving Directions
170 Main Ave. S
Britt, IA 50423
Townships: Britt, Erin, Orthel
Includes: City of Britt
Precinct 5
Duncan Community Hall View Map and Driving Directions
2337 Nation Ave.
Britt, IA 50423
Township: Garfield
Precinct 6
Garner Public Library View Map and Driving Directions
416 State St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Concord
Includes: City of Garner
Precinct 7
Klemme City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
204 E Main St.
Klemme, IA 50449
Townships: Ell, Liberty
Includes: City of Klemme
Precinct 8
Corwith Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
110 Wayne St.
Corwith, IA 50430
Townships: Boone, Magor
Includes: City of Corwith
Precinct 9
Kanawha City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
121 N Main St.
Kanawha, IA 50447
Townships: Amsterdam, Twin Lake
Includes: City of Kanawha
Precinct 10
Goodell Community Hall View Map and Driving Directions
315 Broadway St.
Goodell, IA 50439
Township: Avery
Includes: City of Goodell
