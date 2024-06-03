NewsPolitics & Government

Hancock County Polling Locations

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: June 3, 2024
Precinct 1

Faith Lutheran Church (Miller) View Map and Driving Directions
1985 290th St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Ellington and Madison
Includes: City of Forest City in Hancock County
Precinct 2

Crystal Lake Town Hall View Map and Driving Directions
225 S State Ave.
Crystal Lake, IA 50432
Township: Crystal
Includes: City of Crystal Lake
Precinct 3

Woden Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
208 Main
Woden, IA 50484
Township: Bingham
Includes: City of Woden
Precinct 4

Britt Municipal Building View Map and Driving Directions
170 Main Ave. S
Britt, IA 50423
Townships: Britt, Erin, Orthel
Includes: City of Britt
Precinct 5

Duncan Community Hall View Map and Driving Directions
2337 Nation Ave.
Britt, IA 50423
Township: Garfield
Precinct 6

Garner Public Library View Map and Driving Directions
416 State St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Concord
Includes: City of Garner
Precinct 7

Klemme City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
204 E Main St.
Klemme, IA 50449
Townships: Ell, Liberty
Includes: City of Klemme
Precinct 8

Corwith Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
110 Wayne St.
Corwith, IA 50430
Townships: Boone, Magor
Includes: City of Corwith
Precinct 9

Kanawha City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
121 N Main St.
Kanawha, IA 50447
Townships: Amsterdam, Twin Lake
Includes: City of Kanawha
Precinct 10

Goodell Community Hall View Map and Driving Directions
315 Broadway St.
Goodell, IA 50439
Township: Avery
Includes: City of Goodell
