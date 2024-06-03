Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation for Kossuth and O’Brien in Response to Severe Weather

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Kossuth and O’Brien counties in response to severe weather that occurred on May 31. The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website https:// homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/ assistance. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case advocates work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, contact your local community action agency or visit iowacommunityaction.org.

You can find a copy of the proclamation here.