Dee Etta K. Hollatz, 77, of Garner, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Garner with Pastor Mark Lund officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Dee Etta Kay Hollatz, the daughter of Jacob and Sarah (Coe) Legler, was born on February 16, 1947, in Mason City. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Dee graduated from Mason City High School in 1965 and Mankato State University in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught in Albert Lea for a year and then elementary school in Hanlontown. On July 24, 1970, she married Michael “Mike” Hollatz at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm near Ventura where they raised their family. Once her children were old enough for school, she began working at the Ventura Public Library and as a substitute teacher at the elementary school. Dee worked at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake, now known as One Vision, from 1991 to 2011 in many positions including assistant manager at the store, working in the activity center, and as an aide in the cottages. She was recognized as an outstanding employee at One Vision receiving the Tom Thornblad Award. In 2004, Dee and Mike moved into Garner. She enjoyed her family, reading, cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, and volunteering as a reading buddy at the school.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Morning Guild.

Dee is survived by her husband, Mike of Garner; three children, Angela (Mike) Carver of Cedar Rapids, Matthew (Rachel) Hollatz of Mason City, and Bradley (Jodie) Hollatz of Grimes; grandchildren, Ellie (Kyle) Wright, Colton and Ava Carver, Olivia Hollatz, Stevie DeVries, Paige and Michael Hollatz; two sisters, Roseann Boehnke of Garner and Arla Murray-Juhl of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Francis Murray, Steve Juhl and Mark Boehnke; and niece, Mary Graham.