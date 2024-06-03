NewsPolitics & Government

Cerro Gordo County Voting Locations

June 3, 2024
Clear Lake Ward 1

Zion Lutheran Church View Map and Driving Directions
112 N 4th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Clear Lake Ward 2

Clear Lake City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
15 N 6th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Clear Lake Ward 3

Church of Christ View Map and Driving Directions
2010 14th Ave. N
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Clear Lake/Grant/Union Twps Pct

Ventura Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
4 N Weimer
Ventura, IA 50482
Falls Twp Pct

Rock Falls Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
3 S Nottingham
Rock Falls, IA 50467
Geneseo/Dougherty Twps.

Rockwell Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
114 3rd St. N
Rockwell, IA 50469
Grimes Twp.

Thornton United Methodist Church View Map and Driving Directions
400 Maple St.
Thornton, IA 50479
Lake/Lincoln Twps.

Area Education Agency View Map and Driving Directions
9184-B 265 St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Lime Creek/Mason North Twps.

Lime Creek Nature Center View Map and Driving Directions
3501 Lime Creek Rd.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1

Trinity Lutheran Church View Map and Driving Directions
213 N Pennsylvania Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2

Highland Golf Course Club House View Map and Driving Directions
944 17th St. NE
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 3

Grace Evangelical Free Church View Map and Driving Directions
440 N Illinois Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1

Cerro Gordo Courthouse Boardroom View Map and Driving Directions
220 N Washington Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 2

First Presbyterian Church View Map and Driving Directions
100 S Pierce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 3

Grace United Methodist Church View Map and Driving Directions
200 14th St. NW
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 1

Masonic Temple View Map and Driving Directions
304 1st St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 2

Mason City School Administration Bldg View Map and Driving Directions
1515 S Pennsylvania Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 3

First Covenant Church View Map and Driving Directions
411 S Ohio Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 1

NIACOG Building View Map and Driving Directions
525 6th St. SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 2

Rolling Acres CR Church View Map and Driving Directions
341 19th SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 3

Farm Bureau Building View Map and Driving Directions
2650 Skyview Lane
Mason City, IA 50401
Mason South/Bath/Portland/Owen Twps.

Hanford Community Church View Map and Driving Directions
12411 Spruce Ave.
Mason City, IA 50401
Mt Vernon/Pleasant Valley Twps.

Swaledale Town Hall View Map and Driving Directions
402 Main St.
Swalede, IA 50477
June 3, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

