Alma M. Hovey, 92, of Forest City died Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Madison Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Center Ice Cream Fundraiser.

