Forest City Council Meeting 5/3/24 (LIVE)
The Forest City Council will meet tonight at City Hall beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the following link:
https://meet.goto.com/723499893
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, 2024-5-13 Minutes Park & Rec
Approve Licenses & Permits: Ay Jalisco Outdoor Service Area, Sid’s Gas & Groceries liquor license renewal
BUSINESS
Fiscal Year 2023 Audit Presentation
Agenda Request – Lucas Johnson would like to discuss the bill sent to him for fuel to generate during a recent interruption of power
Ordinance No. 845 Amending the Sewer Rental Rates – 2nd Reading
Resolution 23-24-44 Authorize Joint Agreement with Winnebago County
Quote to replace the door at the Water Plant
2024 Street Project updates (concrete mix, cart path)
Quote for Notebooks for the Mayor/Council
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT