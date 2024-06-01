Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fishing Rated Fair in the Area

AREA WEATHER

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water levels are about 6 inches above the spillway. Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie spawn is done; you can still pick up fish around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Crappie are up to 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch keeper-sized bluegill from shore with nightcrawlers. Largemouth Bass – Good: Pick up bass along shore with a variety of bass baits. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up walleye along the east shore, Ice House Point shore, and in the inlet bay. Cast twisters and use a nightcrawler under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-10 feet of water. Fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill near shore with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, crankbaits, or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1 foot below the crest of the spillway. Courtesy docks are installed. Black Bullhead – Good: Try a nightcrawler on the bottom from shore on windy shorelines. Bullheads are 10- to 11-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Water clarity is about 2 feet. Black Crappie – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass close to shore near rocky structure and overhanging trees. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore near the inlet and in the marina. White Bass – Fair: White bass are close to shore. Use a nightcrawler under a bobber. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees in many area lakes. Bluegills can be seen on nests in many area lakes. River levels are still above normal, but are slowly starting to recede. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water level is 3.12 inches over crest. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or spots where water is running into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. Yellow Bass – Good: Try small jigs or cut bait around the Island and Dodges point. Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Lake level is several inches over crest. Water temperature is in the upper 60s. Black Crappie– Fair: Drift fish small jigs or live bait near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Lake level is a few inches over crest. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is over 10 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to make beds near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The new dock is being put in this week. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 7.36 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 8 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish are starting to be in and around the docks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Bite has been hit-or-miss, but has been very good when the bite is on.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is 7 inches over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size fish; they are biting on almost anything. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Evening bite is best with leech and bobber from shore or crankbaits and slip bobbers by boat. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 8 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are slowly rising to the mid to upper 60s. Area lakes are above crest. Courtesy docks are in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

River levels are stabilizing, but remain slightly elevated with improved clarity. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Channel Catfish – Good: Try worms or chubs fished on the bottom in calm water or the edge of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in slack water areas. Use a spinner or crankbait. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye on current breaks and eddies. Jigs tipped with plastic tails work well.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are slightly elevated at most locations, but clearing quickly. Use caution when wading streams with elevated flows. All streams were stocked this week. Gnats and no-see-ums are out in force. Brook Trout – Fair: Water clarity is improving. Sneak up on brook trout for a better chance at catching one of these beauties. Good hatches of gnats, mayflies, caddis flies, and midges. Brown Trout – Fair: Try fishing near or around logs or undercut banks. Spinnerbaits work well. Also try streamers on larger waterbodies. Brown trout like cloudy water. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use spinnerbaits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is about 4-5 feet. Water temperature is in the 70s.Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs under a bobber from shore near woody debris. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the edge of vegetation.

Lake Meyer

Water remains murky after last week’s rain. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Good: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a minnow near structure. Bluegill – Good: Try small hooks tipped with a waxworm or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait fished along the edge of vegetation. Reports of anglers catching quite a few small bass.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are slowly falling, but remain high with improved clarity. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in eddies or slack water areas. Try a jig tipped with a plastic tail. Walleye – Slow: Try fishing in the eddies or current breaks.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are slowly falling, but remain high with improved clarity. Use caution when on the water. Visit the National Water Prediction Service webpage for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: The bite is picking up as water levels stabilize. Find bass in eddies or drop-offs. Walleye – Slow.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are slowly falling, but remain high with improved clarity. Use caution when on the water. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: The bite should improve as water levels return to normal. Walleye – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a plastic tail or minnow in current breaks or along a snag.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but remain about a foot high. Water clarity is improving. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing in current breaks or snags. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in slack water or deeper holes.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the 70s. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a squished minnow or worm fished on bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits along jetties or drop-offs.

Volga River

Water levels are rising with minor flooding. Water levels is up 7 feet. Recreational activities are not recommended. Visit theNational Water Prediction Service webpage for more information.

Yellow River

Water levels are falling, but remain about a foot high. Water clarity is improving. Use caution as snags and debris move through the system. Brown Trout – Good: Find trout below or just off riffles. A spinner or shallow running crankbait should interest a hungry mouth.

Area rivers and streams are high due to recent rainfall events. Chance of storms through the weekend. Water levels could go up depending on rain amounts. Temperatures are in the 70s to upper 50s. For more information, contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is cresting at near 11 feet at Lansing and is predicted to rise to level off next week. Water clarity is cloudy. Water temperature is 66 degrees. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Good: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are staging in the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Look for flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Shore Slough at Lansing has been good fishing for northern pike. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 621.1 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to rise to remain high through next week. Water temperature is 69 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. The boat ramp at Sny Magill is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen to near 12.6 feet in the tailwaters and is expected to level off near 12.7 feet this week. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 68 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam has been a challenge with more turbulence due to the lock gates being up. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into the shallows to spawn. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers or cut bait. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect flathead to start feeding as they gear up for the summer spawn. Use live bluegill or shiners in the tailwater. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast frog baits along weed edges in upper portions of the backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along side channel or closing dams. White Bass – Good: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Watch for schools of minnows jumping as white bass are feeding. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting on live minnows and crawlers along weedlines in about 6 feet of water.

Upper Mississippi River levels are cresting and predicted to level out next week. Water temperature is in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Water is stained with debris floating down. A variety of species are biting. Fish are scattered with high water; search for areas with moderate to no current.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 13.34 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 14.10 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills up shallow as well. Try pieces of worm under a bobber along brush piles in the backwaters. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber. Use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.85 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 13.3 feet over the weekend Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. The ramps at Kilpeck and Big Timber are closed due to highwater. Fishing is being reported as slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow around brush piles in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass fishing in Big Timber is being reported as slow. Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 15.05 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 15.6 feet early next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. River stage is 14.47 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp and parking area will be under water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; try fishing at Huron Island. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 11.27 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 11.40 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 16.10 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 528.29 feet; flood stage is 528.0 feet. Tama Beach and Sullivan Slough boat ramps will be inaccessible due to highwater. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills to start to move shallow in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and flooded timber; use nightcrawlers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

River stage has been on the rise due to recent rains. Some areas of the Mississippi River are at or approaching flood stage. Water clarity is poor. Fishing is being reported as slow. Some boat ramps are inaccessible due to high water. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is 72 degrees. Duckweed isn’t covering all that much of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try slow trolling in deeper water to find the scattered schools. Vertical jig once you find them. Bluegill – Good: Males are on the beds guarding the nest. Try fishing the area around the islands down hill from the campground area and the gravel flats around the jetties.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River at Wapello will be at minor flood stage until at least sometime next Monday (6/3).

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature has dropped to 73 degrees; temperatures in most of the lake are down from 80 degrees last week. Water clarity is 40 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Almost no crappies are in shallow water. Anglers are picking up crappies in 10 to 12 feet of water either vertically jigging or slow drift trolling. Bluegill – Good: Starting to find bedding areas that have been abandoned after nesting. You can still find male bluegills on nest in other areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Mostly males running the edges of the weed beds and guarding nests. Most females are out in deeper water or over the mounds recovering from the spawn. Redear Sunfish – Good: Some nice-sized redears are still on the beds. Try fishing near the bottom or bounce jigs just off the bottom to get them to bite.

Lake Darling

Water temperature dropped from 78 degrees last week to 71 degrees. Water clarity is at 34 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Just a few are still in shallow, mostly smaller immature fish. Head out to the deeper 8-10 feet habitat like the rock piles and large brush piles down towards the dam. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still on the beds despite the temperature drop. Starting to see some bluegill fry swimming around. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfishing has slowed down with the cooler weather. Forecasted rains in the next few days might get them active again. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Still seeing a good number of females carrying eggs, but are starting to see males showing signs of building nest. Look for feeding bass to work the rocks where the wind is blowing in.

Lake Geode

Water temperature is 72 degrees. Water clarity is good at about 5 feet. Black Crappie – Slow: Not finding any crappies in shallow; a few are still hanging around the ends of the jetties. Bluegill – Fair: With the very warm water temperatures last week, some nests have already finished with the first spawn. Move around to find active beds.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature dropped over the weekend from 78 degrees to 70 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies have left the shallow and moved out to their deeper haunts. Bluegill – Good: Should be able to find some bluegills on the beds. They are finishing up and leaving the beds in others. Move around to find active bedding areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass have left the nests. Bigger females have headed out to deep water to recover. Most males have also moved to deeper water in the trees; look for them in 6-8 feet of water in the brush.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

River level was above flood stage earlier this week; it did dropped back to within its banks last night (5/29) up by Richland.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure. The jetties can also hold fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around rip-rapped shorelines and submerged structures. Try open areas in the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or jigs and minnows along the tops of the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat. Rip-rapped areas can also be productive.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs in the standing timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around submerged structure and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics in the brush piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.12 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 68 degrees. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are using jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Use jigging spoons or crankbaits over rock piles and the old river channel.

Red Haw Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the submerged structure near the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or spinners around submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch bluegills shallow in 5 feet of water or less with crawler or leech pieces under floats. Walleye – Fair: Use crawlers or leeches jigging or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Water clarity is improving from last week making for better fishing on the upper half of the lake.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Find a map with city pond locations and fish species present on the Fish Local page. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies near any rip-rap, docks, or wood habitat. Bluegill – Excellent: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow for spawning with small pieces of nightcrawler or redworms.

Hickory Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast plastics or live minnows under a bobber near the outer edges of treefalls throughout the lake. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills that have moved shallow to spawn with nightcrawlers or redworms. Target the back of any cove in 3 feet of water or less.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try drifting minnows or jigs with plastics in 2 to 6 feet of water.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Fish average 7.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass anglers are having success along the dam and around jetties.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for post-spawn crappies in the deeper tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair:.

Nodaway Lake

Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: The lake has a large population of 12- to 14 -nch bass.

Orient Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning; cast the shoreline and move often to find fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the brush piles. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning. Fish will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9-inches with jigs along the fishing jetties . Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs near fishing jetties and shallow cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 7.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics along rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs along the road bed. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near the fish mounds to catch all sizes of bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around main lake points or rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs along the road bed to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs fished along creek channels.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shallow coves and rocky shores to catch all sizes of bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shorelines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 3 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

Ready for this summer’s passport to adventure? Download the State Park Passport for a chance to win prizes as you visit parks and forests across Iowa!

Now through Oct. 31, State Park Passport holders can earn points by checking into more than 60 state parks and forests. The more parks you visit, the more chances for prizes!

Please note: If you signed up in 2023, last year’s passport has expired. You must sign up again for the 2024 State Park Passport to participate.