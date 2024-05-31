Richard “Tiny” Flaten, 79, most recently a resident of Garner, IA, formerly a long time resident of Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A public service will be held June 8, 2024, at 11 AM, at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.

Richard Flaten the son of Ardell and Marcella (Sletten) Flaten, was born July 20, 1944, in Mayville, North Dakota. He attended school there in Mayville.

Rick eventually moved with his parents and siblings to Iowa, where they lived for a time near Ruud, IA, and then eventually moved to Klemme in 1961.

He was united in marriage a couple times though neither marriage was permanent.

Richard was a laborer and truck driver much of his life. Early on he was employed in Shakopee, MN, for the Coors Glass Factory. He then joined his father Ardell’s Construction business and worked alongside him for many years. Richard eventually commenced a long dedicated, loyal career as a truck driver hauling raw materials for the same company 35 years before he retired.

Rick was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life spending time with his folks when they were alive, occasions that meant being with his son and his grandchildren, as well as get togethers with his siblings and nieces and nephews.

He loved to spend time with his four-legged side kick Lena and his cat, as well as tooling about the countryside keeping up on the pulse and happenings of the area. His pickup could often be seen at the local Town Mart as he would often stop for a short chat with the staff and friends who might stop by. Rick looked forward to grabbing the mail and of course the newspapers so that he could work the crossword puzzles which was a favorite past time. He enjoyed kicking back and watching the old westerns such as Gunsmoke and the Family Feud and following the activities of his son Matt “Ole” and Matt’s kids. He enjoyed guns and target shooting, mowing his yard and helping his dad chopping wood. He was a character in his own right and definitely one of a kind.

He is survived by his son Matt “Ole” Flaten and his companion Brandi, Klemme, IA, grandchildren: Colt Flaten and his fiancée’ Adrianna Vanderpluym) Des Moines, IA, Taylor (Makenzie Sheehan) Belmond, IA, and Cidney (Chris Alvarado) Belmond, IA; 5 great grandchildren; siblings: Roger Flaten, Britt, IA, Susan (George) Johnson, Mason City, IA, Wayne (Jan) Flaten, Britt, IA, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom Marcella Flaten in March of 2011, and dad Ardell Flaten in April 2023.

