Iowa Auditor’s Election Training Program Receives National Clearinghouse Award

The Iowa State Association of County Auditors (ISACA) announced it was recognized for excellence in election administration with a national Clearinghouse Award for Outstanding Election Official State Association Program.

Also known as the “Clearies,” the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) presents the awards program annually to celebrate the hard work of election offices across the country. The Clearie Awards are now in its eighth year. ISACA’s State Election Administration Training (SEAT) program was one of 32 programs that were recognized with a Clearie Award. SEAT provides election training at three different levels for election administrators throughout the State of Iowa.

“It’s an incredible honor for our organization’s program to be recognized by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission,” said ISACA President Rebecca Bissell.

“The SEAT program is vital to those who work in County Auditor Offices across

Iowa to administer our elections in the fair, free and accessible manner our

voters are accustomed to.”

The Clearies play an essential role in fulfilling the EAC’s mission to serve as a clearinghouse for election administration information under the Help America Vote Act. The EAC is an independent, bipartisan federal agency solely focused on election administration. Submissions were judged on innovation, sustainability, outreach, cost-effectiveness, replicability and the generation of positive results.