Hall of Heroes to Open This Weekend

There is a new military museum opening in Forest City this weekend. It is located in Heritage Park and features a number of artifacts, historic displays, and military items. According to the Historical Society’s Riley Lewis, the idea to construct it came about in 2020.

Once the idea came to fruition, Lewis stated that the artifacts began to pour into the historical society.

The museum is on the south end of Heritage Park and Lewis stated that they are calling it the Hall of Heroes and it will highlight individuals especially local people who have served in the military.

Lewis explained that several wars and military exercises are represented in the displays.

While the museum features exhibitions of war, it also features the human side of conflict.

The displays don’t end with the civil war according to Lewis.

Lewis and the Winnebago County Historical Society are very excited about the grand opening this weekend and the new season of the Mansion Museum with the Terry Branstad Room.

More information can be found by going to winnebagocountyhistoricalsociety.org