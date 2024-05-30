NewsPolitics & Government
Gov. Reynolds Statement on Donald Trump’s Verdict
Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following in response to Donald Trump’s verdict:
“America saw this trial for what it was, a sham. For years, Democrats like Alvin Bragg have been trying to put President Trump in jail with complete disregard for our democracy and the will of the American people. The only verdict that matters is the one at the ballot box in November where the American people will elect President Trump again.”