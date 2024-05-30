Obits
Bonita K. Harle
Kanawha
Bonita K. Harle, 81, of Kanawha, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at her home in Kanawha.
Funeral services for Bonita Harle will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 3, 2024, at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 125 West Fourth Street, in Kanawha.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
118 East Second Street
Kanawha, Iowa, 50447
641-762-3211