911 Outages in Portions of Iowa

Portions of Iowa are experiencing widespread 911 outages. CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen in 2020 and the extent of the company’s outage is unclear. A spokesperson for Lumen says central and eastern Iowa customers are affected. According to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security, some Lumen customers may not be able to call 911 with their landline phone, so the agency is recommending emergency calls be made from a cell phone if a landline call doesn’t go through. An advisory from Polk County Emergency Management indicates Lumen has brought in generators to try to stabilize the situation at its hub in downtown Des Moines.

Meanwhile, here in northern Iowa, there are a number of concerns regarding 911 services that emergency managers are cautioning the public about. Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington wants the public to know that both counties don’t seem to be affected just yet.