Damage Assessed from Storms in Hancock County

Storms rolled through the Hancock County area last week that left debris and damage in Duncan and other locations. Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington spoke to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on what he saw.

Winds and hail were also present according to Buffington.

Some of the storms according to Buffington were a derecho but did not affect the area.

Concerns have been raised about damage assessments and possible disaster assistance. Buffington has already looked into what is available.

Buffington also eluded to the fact that the sustained damages were for the most part, repairable.

Buffington was asked if he wanted Hancock County added to the Governors disaster proclamation and he agreed. This allows for affected residents to apply for aid in repairs to their homes and businesses.