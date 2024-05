This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from GHV.

Audrey Overgaard finished fourth at the Class 2A IGHSAU State Meet last weekend. She shot +15 159 as her two-day total and earned a medal for GHV. On the first day, she hit 77 and fired 82 on the final day.

As a team Overgaard helped GHV finish in 7th place.