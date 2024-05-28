Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/28/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and take action on drainage levies.

7. Review and take action on joint drainage levies

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on meetings.