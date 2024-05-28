Worth County Makes Cutbacks in Maintenance

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were faced with a difficult decision on whether to maintain a custodial position for the courthouse at full time basis or reduce it to part time. In the recent past, the mowing, window, and general maintenance work has been at times contracted out. This cuts into the responsibilities of the courthouse custodian According to District 2 Supervisor and Chairman A. J. Stone wanted to see the position moved to a part time level.

District 1 Supervisor Mark Smeby felt that making the position part time may not yield the results they are looking for.

District 3 Supervisor Enos Loberg felt that the contracting route would be the best for the county.

The supervisors voted in favor of making the position part time beginning in June and contracting out a series of responsibilities.