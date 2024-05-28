Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/28/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Deputy Appointment

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Review/Possible Action – WHKS contract for bridges

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. Accept Reclassification/Annexation Reports for Drainage Districts 14, 26, 46, 48 and 34

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. Discussion/possible action – DD #18 Main

2. Discussion/possible action – DD #2/Lat G

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. FY2023 Payment in Lieu of Taxes Waiver request – North Iowa Regional Housing Authority

13. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows/cleaning

c.Water issues at Courthouse

14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. Resolution 2024-29 Approving Contract and Bond

b. Review and Approval of Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Veenstra & Kimm, Inc for Construction Related

Services

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

a.Compensation Board Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 28

c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’

Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

d. FY2023/24 Budget Amendment – June 3 – 8:45 A.M.

e. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)

f. Worth County Fair – June 19-23

Adjourn