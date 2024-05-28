Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/28/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Deputy Appointment
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Review/Possible Action – WHKS contract for bridges
d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
1. Accept Reclassification/Annexation Reports for Drainage Districts 14, 26, 46, 48 and 34
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. Discussion/possible action – DD #18 Main
2. Discussion/possible action – DD #2/Lat G
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. FY2023 Payment in Lieu of Taxes Waiver request – North Iowa Regional Housing Authority
13. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows/cleaning
c.Water issues at Courthouse
14. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. Resolution 2024-29 Approving Contract and Bond
b. Review and Approval of Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Veenstra & Kimm, Inc for Construction Related
Services
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
a.Compensation Board Discussion
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 28
c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’
Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
d. FY2023/24 Budget Amendment – June 3 – 8:45 A.M.
e. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)
f. Worth County Fair – June 19-23
Adjourn